13 Apr 2021
1:03 pm

Security guard injured as Cape Town train catches fire

Prasa is one example where there has been no permanent CEO for five years. The DA has revealed that 34 more government departments have been without Director Generals and Heads of departments for years around the country. Picture: Gallo image

A security guard has been injured after a passenger train caught alight in Cape Town on Monday.

The T2520 train from Kraaifontein to Cape Town caught alight at around 16:00, causing delays of around an hour after the northern line trains were temporarily suspended.

The fire started while the train was travelling between Monte Vista and Acacia Park. Commuters were on board the train at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported, said Metrorail acting spokesperson Zino Mihi.


“[A] Metro guard injured his knee and was taken to N1 City Hospital,” Mihi added.

ALSO READ: Train accident believed to be a result of signalling challenges

Mihi said one motor coach was burnt and another plain trailer partially burnt in the fire.

“We are suspecting an electrical fault as the reason behind the fire as overhead wires were affected,” Mihi said.

“The investigation is still under way to assess the cost of the damaged coaches.”

