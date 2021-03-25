Daily news update: Lockdown for Easter, Ace to be ‘next ANC president’

The Citizen

With the Easter holidays fast approaching, it’s being reported that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has advised the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) to move the country to Alert Level 2 lockdown in anticipation of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the MAC advised the government to restrict gatherings to 50 people, to impose a 10pm national curfew and limit the sale of alcohol to Monday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm.

The ANC remains divided over its decision to back the DA’s motion in Parliament last week to establish an inquiry to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on Tuesday joined the fray and called on the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to reprimand the “relevant national office bearers” who instructed the party’s MPs to vote in favour of the motion.

Our constitutional democracy must deal with the anomaly of the Ingonyama Trust, which controls 2.8 million hectares of KwaZulu-Natal communal land. People there are not allowed to own property.

The death of sole trustee King Goodwill Zwelithini provides an opportunity to rein in the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), whose members imagine they are above the law.

A group in the ANC calling itself the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) committee is engaged in an early campaign for secretary-general Ace Magashule to be elected the next president of the ANC at its 2022 elective conference.

This is the opinion of ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom, who on Wednesday said the RET faction, which supports Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma, was evidently operating from the office of the secretary-general in Luthuli House.

You must have caught wind of the video of a cute boy dancing like Cassper Nyovest that went viral on social media recently.

Well, his mother who posted a video juxtaposing his two-year-old son and Cassper dancing, says Cassper Nyovest would like to meet her son, Kaboentle, and she couldn’t be happier.

Phakaaathi has learnt that Kaizer Chiefs management and coach Gavin Hunt are at loggerheads over Bernard Parker’s future at the club.

Parker’s current deal with Amakhosi is set to expire at the end of the season.

