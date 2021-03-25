South Africa
South Africa
The Citizen
3 minute read
25 Mar 2021
4:45 am

Daily news update: Lockdown for Easter, Ace to be ‘next ANC president’

File picture. ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with his co-accused, including 3 people arrested last night on February 19, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule were arrested, charged and released on bail in connection with the multimillion rand asbestos contract scandal in the Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Government advised to move to lockdown level 2 for Easter break

With the Easter holidays fast approaching, it’s being reported that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has advised the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) to move the country to Alert Level 2 lockdown in anticipation of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the MAC advised the government to restrict gatherings to 50 people, to impose a 10pm national curfew and limit the sale of alcohol to Monday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm.

‘ANC NEC must reprimand those who instructed MPs vote with DA’ – MKMVA

Carl Niehaus

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus. Picture: Neil McCartney

The ANC remains divided over its decision to back the DA’s motion in Parliament last week to establish an inquiry to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) on Tuesday joined the fray and called on the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to reprimand the “relevant national office bearers” who instructed the party’s MPs to vote in favour of the motion.

Time is up for KZN’s Ingonyama Trust

King Goodwill Zwelithini

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Gallo Images

Our constitutional democracy must deal with the anomaly of the Ingonyama Trust, which controls 2.8 million hectares of KwaZulu-Natal communal land. People there are not allowed to own property.

The death of sole trustee King Goodwill Zwelithini provides an opportunity to rein in the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB), whose members imagine they are above the law.

RET faction campaigning for Ace to be next ANC president, says Hanekom

Derek Hanekom

Derek Hanekom. Picture: Gallo Images

A group in the ANC calling itself the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) committee is engaged in an early campaign for secretary-general Ace Magashule to be elected the next president of the ANC at its 2022 elective conference.

This is the opinion of ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom, who on Wednesday said the RET faction, which supports Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma, was evidently operating from the office of the secretary-general in Luthuli House.

WATCH: Two-year-old boy dances like Cassper Nyovest

Kaboentle Maruping

The video of Kaboentle Maruping imitating Cassper Nyovest went viral and it’s clear why as this little boy is very talented.

You must have caught wind of the video of a cute boy dancing like Cassper Nyovest that went viral on social media recently.

Well, his mother who posted a video  juxtaposing his two-year-old son and Cassper dancing, says Cassper Nyovest would like to meet her son, Kaboentle, and she couldn’t be happier.

Kaizer Chiefs management, coach at loggerheads over Parker’s future

Gavin Hunt (right) wants to keep Bernard Parker (left) at Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi has learnt that Kaizer Chiefs management and coach Gavin Hunt are at loggerheads over Bernard Parker’s future at the club.

ALSO READ: Chiefs set to table offer for rising Sundowns star

Parker’s current deal with Amakhosi is set to expire at the end of the season.

