Too expensive to divorce: warring spouses can’t afford separation costs

According to hopkinssnyman.com, an uncontested divorce in South Africa could cost between R7 000 and R10 000.

Picture: iStock
The slight drop in the country’s divorce rate boils down to money: warring couples simply can’t afford a divorce – even before the lockdown, experts say. Crippling unemployment and the high cost of living make a divorce just too expensive. “It’s cheaper and easier to stay together than get divorced because there are a lot of fees involved, especially because the economy took a nosedive,” top divorce lawyer Billy Gundelfinger said. “Most married couples don’t have the finances for divorce.” According to hopkinssnyman.com, an uncontested divorce in South Africa could cost between R7 000 and R10 000. “We assess the...

