‘We won’t be held ransom’ – City of Ekurhuleni slams business lobby

Mzansi Business Association chairman Clement Molobela says metro officials have 'failed to provide clarity on how the city planned to empower members of the community'.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. Picture: Neil McCartney
A mid the ongoing stoppage of waste trucks in the City of Ekurhuleni, which has brought garbage collection to a halt in Vosloorus and Katlehong – talks between metro officials and representatives of the Mzansi Business Association collapsed yesterday. Leaders of the association walked out of the meeting with the Ekurhuleni delegation, led by member of the mayoral committee for environment and waste management Khosi Mabaso, having failed to reach consensus on key areas of concern, according to chairman Clement Molobela. Molobela said metro officials “failed to provide clarity on how the city planned to empower members of the community...

