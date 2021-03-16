WATCH: Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Buthelezi gives update on King’s funeral

Citizen Reporter

A private traditional Zulu funeral will be held on Wednesday night it will be attended by a select group of men from the Zulu Royal house.

The briefing’s purpose is to keep members of the media and public abreast of the latest developments pertaining to this week’s activities to honour His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

The government on Tuesday confirmed an official memorial service for the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu will take place at the Khethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The memorial service is set for 10am.

This will follow a private Zulu funeral on Wednesday night for the king that will be attended by a select group of men from the Zulu Royal house.

King Zwelithini passed away last week at a Durban hospital due to Covid-related complications while being treated for diabetes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded him a Special Official Funeral Category 1 that comes with military honours.

“The burial will be a private royal family service. The official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Thursday,” government spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement.

There will also be an e-condolence book for South Africans who would like to send a message of condolence to the royal family.

Watch Live proceedings below courtesy of SABC.

