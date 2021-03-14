South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
14 Mar 2021
8:45 pm

Fire erupts at Joburg police pound yard

The fire erupted on Saturday night, but didn't affect recovered stolen cars and state vehicles in the yard.

Image for illustration: iStock

A fire engulfed vehicles at the police pound in Aeroton in the south of Johannesburg.

The fire erupted on Saturday night, but didn’t affect recovered stolen cars and state vehicles in the yard, Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said on Sunday.

“Police can confirm that last night (Saturday) 13 March an unknown number of cars caught fire in the SAPS Aeroton yard,” he said.

He said the affected vehicles were parked and ready for destruction.

“No employees’ vehicles nor exhibit vehicles were affected. The value is unknown,” he added.

An inquiry into the cause of the fire was opened for further investigation.

News24

