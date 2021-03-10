Nightmare comes true after boy finds black mamba in bedroom

Lloyd Mackenzie

He noted the snake may have gone into the home to find respite from the heat.

Snake rescuer, Nick Evans made a detour on his way home last night to catch a Black Mamba found lying on a pair of shoes in a Westville North home.

According to Evans he was on his way home from dinner with his wife when he received the phone call.

“A woman’s five-year-old grandson walked into one of the bedrooms and saw a 2.1m Black Mamba in front of him. Apparently, he came out shaking. The snake got an equally big fright and dashed under the bed,” said Evans.

ALSO READ: SPCA catches two deadly snakes in Roodepoort

He said the snake would often flee than take the opportunity to bite.

“We hardly see any bites in Durban. I get so many calls where mambas could have bitten people but opt not to. Escape is a priority. The family were shocked when I confirmed the snake was a Black Mamba. It made for a pretty easy catch,” said Evans.

He noted the snake may have gone into the home to find respite from the heat.

This article was republished from Highway Mail with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.