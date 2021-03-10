Eric Naki
10 Mar 2021
Markle’s spat with royal family highlights UK’s waning power

Eric Naki

The Commonwealth has become a structure for mere fraternising between the UK and its former colonies, says SA international relations expert Prof Siphamandla Zondi.

While the spat between Meghan Markle and the British royal family has focused attention on race and the heritage of colonialism, the reality is that the once-powerful Commonwealth of former British colonies is slowly fizzling out as a player in world affairs. Its voice has diminished on important world debates – forcing member states to find new homes that boldly represent their interests. This is the view of South African international relations expert Prof Siphamandla Zondi in an interview with The Citizen. Zondi, from the University of Johannesburg, said the Commonwealth had become a structure for mere fraternising and interaction...

