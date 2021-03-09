Daily news update: Zuma gets more ‘space’, e-tolls, bridge rock throwing in KZN

The Citizen

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party’s top six leaders have resolved to give former president Jacob Zuma “space” to consult his lawyers about his defiance of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling forcing him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Speaking to the media on Monday evening after a marathon meeting with Zuma, that started at 10.30am and ended at 5.30pm, Magashule said Zuma had made an extensive presentation to the party’s leader detailing why he was choosing not to appear before commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

A 17-year old teenager accused of killing Mapula Khune has been freed due to insufficient evidence.

The teenager was freed on Monday.

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) will not be withholding vehicle licenses for unpaid e-toll fees, as reported on the weekend.

“Sanral does not have the legislative mandate to issue or block vehicle license renewals. As previously communicated, the legal processes open to Sanral for outstanding toll fees have been placed on hold until such time as a decision regarding e-tolls has been made by Cabinet,” Vusi Mona, Sanral spokesperson, said.

Criminals throwing stones and rocks off bridges in the Verulam area of KwaZulu-Natal are showing a resurgence, but this time the motive seems to be mischief, not robbery.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed that several vehicles had been attacked since last week, including an ambulance responding to a medical emergency near King Shaka International Airport.

Fashion designer and South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa celebrated her 33rd birthday at the weekend with an intimate but lavish all-white party with a few of her loved ones.

Gavin Hunt is not sure if his striking duo of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro will be available again when Amakhosi take on Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Chiefs are having a shocker of a campaign, though they did receive a boost on Saturday with a 2-0 Caf Champions League Group C win over Angola’s Petro de Luanda, their first win in three group games.

