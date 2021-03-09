South Africa
Daily news update: Zuma gets more 'space', e-tolls, bridge rock throwing in KZN

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

ANC gives ‘persecuted’ Zuma more ‘space’ to think about ConCourt defiance

Former president Jacob Zuma before his application to have State Capture Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself on 17 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the party’s top six leaders have resolved to give former president Jacob Zuma “space” to consult his lawyers about his defiance of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruling forcing him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Speaking to the media on Monday evening after a marathon meeting with Zuma, that started at 10.30am and ended at 5.30pm, Magashule said Zuma had made an extensive presentation to the party’s leader detailing why he was choosing not to appear before commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Teen held for murder of Mapula Khune freed

Itumeleng Khune. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

A 17-year old teenager accused of killing Mapula Khune has been freed due to insufficient evidence.

The teenager was freed on Monday.

Sanral lists legal steps it can take against e-toll delinquents

Outa – the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse – hold a protest against e-tolls on the N1 highway in Johannesburg, 26 October 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) will not be withholding vehicle licenses for unpaid e-toll fees, as reported on the weekend.

“Sanral does not have the legislative mandate to issue or block vehicle license renewals. As previously communicated, the legal processes open to Sanral for outstanding toll fees have been placed on hold until such time as a decision regarding e-tolls has been made by Cabinet,” Vusi Mona, Sanral spokesperson, said.

Bridge rock throwing threatens major KZN comeback

Broken windscreen.

Boulders and rocks are being thrown from bridges at passing motorists. Picture: iStock

Criminals throwing stones and rocks off bridges in the Verulam area of KwaZulu-Natal are showing a resurgence, but this time the motive seems to be mischief, not robbery. 

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed that several vehicles had been attacked since last week, including an ambulance responding to a medical emergency near King Shaka International Airport.

PICS: Enhle Mbali’s all-white birthday party and her flashy gift

Enhle Mbali and her new Porsche

Enhle Mbali with her new Porsche celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Fashion designer and South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa celebrated her 33rd birthday at the weekend with an intimate but lavish all-white party with a few of her loved ones.

Hunt faces anxious wait over Chiefs strikers

Samir Nurkovic

Samir Nurkovic might be out injured for Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

Gavin Hunt is not sure if his striking duo of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro will be available again when Amakhosi take on Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

ALSO READ: Hunt urges togetherness as Chiefs go through their worst season

Chiefs are having a shocker of a campaign, though they did receive a boost on Saturday with a 2-0 Caf Champions League Group C win over Angola’s Petro de Luanda, their first win in three group games.

POLITICS

Fake TikTok video could hurt DA ahead of local elections
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

POLITICS

Ace's woes about to worsen as ANC mulls more charges
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Chiefs and Pirates to compete for Carling Black Label Cup without fans
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

POLITICS

Magashule's nemesis Dukwana named as Free State ANC convenor
5 hours ago
5 hours ago


