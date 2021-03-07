South Africa
South Africa
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
7 Mar 2021
6:57 pm

ABSA deputy CEO Peter Matlare dies from Covid-19

Citizen Reporter

The former SABC and Tiger Brands CEO's death came a shock on Sunday, with several friends and former colleagues paying tribute to him on social media

Peter Matlare has passed away, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Gallo Images / Business Day / Martin Rhodes

Businessman and deputy CEO of Absa Peter Matlare became the latest high-profile victim of Covid-19 on Sunday.

eNCA reported that Matlare’s family had confirmed his death, saying that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Meanwhile several friends and colleagues took to social media to express their shock and pay tribute to Matlare.

Matlare was appointed as CEO of Absa’s regional operations in August 2016, after previously serving as CEO of the SABC, Chief Strategy Officer of Vodacom SA, and CEO of Tiger Brands. He also served as an executive director of the Absa board.

  • This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

IFP blames KZN premier for RBM mine boss' assasination
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Covid-19 corruption probe 'involving Mkhize's friends at an advanced stage'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Cele's new gun laws 'irrational', 'reckless', 'peak of idiocy'
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Liquor traders urge Ramaphosa to be guided by 'scientific evidence'
2 days ago
2 days ago