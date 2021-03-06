Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Duduzane Zuma aims for presidency and Proteas get new captain

The Citizen

An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

As of Friday, 5 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,518,979 with 1,313 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

104 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 50 566 .

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 100,180.

Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, has expanded on his political ambitions to one day become South Africa’s president.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the businessman has given a teaser of what his presidency would focus on should his plans of getting his name on the ballot paper in 2024 work out. He has promised to deliver free education to the masse.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will take the ANC and the EFF to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for “race-baiting.”

This is after the ANC’s Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte led a protest outside the news station eNCA calling for the broadcaster t act against its journalist Lindsay Dentlinger. She made rounds on social media this week when she appeared in a video asking for black members of parliament to wear masks during an interview while she did not do the same with white MP’s.

Sixteen EFF MPs will have an opportunity to make representations to parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee after they were found guilty on several charges of misconduct for disrupting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s budget vote in Parliament two years ago.

The committee on Thursday found overwhelming evidence that the MPs had broken parliament’s rules and the Powers and Privileges Act when storming Gordhan’s budget vote speech in July 2019.

The fraud and corruption case involving sacked Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her 15 co-accused on Friday was postponed to May after the matter was moved to the Eastern Cape High Court in East London.

The 15 suspects, including the three companies, are accused of hatching a scheme to swindle the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million following the death of former president Nelson Mandela in December 2013.

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole could face an inquiry into his fitness to hold office, after Minister of Police Bheki Cele sent a request to the president to institute a probe against him.

Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale on Friday confirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa had received such a request from the minister, saying he is looking into the matter.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has called on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to release names of the officials who assisted Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, with passports to enable their escape from South Africa.

“This matter is of the utmost importance to the survival of the Rule of Law for South Africa. We @Action4SA demand the Minister to share this information with the country as a matter of urgency,” said Mashaba in response to the reports on Thursday.

Eastern Cape municipality named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Mbizana Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has been renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality.

The area is renamed after its most famous daughter. The new name of the municipality, sitting in Mbizana, was signed off by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha in a provincial Government Gazette on Thursday.

The trial of five men accused of killing Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 has been set down for 25 October to 12 November 2021 in the Palm Ridge High Court.

Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and SifikuhleNkani Ntuli Sifiso were arrested in October last year and appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

The internal squabbles within the Western Cape High Court have taken a new turn as the Judicial Conduct Committee recommended that a tribunal investigate allegations made by Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath about Judge President John Hlophe and his wife.

This comes after Goliath lodged a complaint of gross misconduct against Hlophe and his wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

South Africa is yet to begin its phase one mass vaccination roll-out programme which prioritises healthcare workers, the elderly and people with comorbidities.

This was clarified on Friday by Deputy Health Minister Joseph Phaahla before the parliament portfolio committee on health. Phaahla told the committee the current vaccination programme of healthcare workers, which is under way, forms an extended study of the human trials around the globe.

The alleged mastermind behind the killing of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba was on Friday denied bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate Court.

The 32-year-old appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where his formal bail application was argued. He is currently facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and defeating the ends of justice for his alleged involvement in the murder of 28-year-old Pule.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against convicted former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli after he failed to appear before the Pretoria High Court on Thursday for his fraud case related to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund.

Mdluli was expected to appear in court along with his two co-accused and former colleagues facing charges of corruption, fraud and theft.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has ordered the South African Police Service (SAPS) to compile a report after a Muslim woman’s gun licence application was allegedly denied due to her wear a head scarf, which is also called a hijab, in her application photo.

The committee’s chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson noted that the incident undermined the right to equality and was also equivalent to religious discrimination if the allegations were in accordance with truth.

The Ad Hoc Committee to amend Section 25 of the Constitution will need another extension from the National Assembly to complete its work, after it reversed its previous decision not to allow oral presentations by people who have indicated in their written submissions a wish to do so.

The committee came to this decision on Friday. Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga in a statement said that for the committee to make this possible, it will have to approach Parliament for an extension to the deadline.

Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have apparently been left hungry for days.

Allegations have emerged that students staying in catering and non-catering residencies who have returned to campus and are in mandatory isolation for 10-days have not received any food, and some have been served rotten food. Residence council co-chair Mila Zibi told News24 the situation has been ongoing for the last two weeks.

The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) has express discontent over the expected electricity and fuel price hikes, saying the increases would only have a negative impact on the motor dealership industry.

NADA chairperson Mark Dommisse noted that car sales in February were more encouraging as they had expected for a shorter trading month than January.

Queen of gqom Bongekile Simelane aka Babes Wodumo had a lot to say during her appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The episode was aired on Thursday on the host’s YouTube channel. In the extensive interview, the musician tackled how Wololo changed her life, fame at a young age and the touchy subject of her personal relationship with Mampinstha.

Things could get even worse for Kaizer Chiefs in their Caf Champions League campaign as they could be without up to four key players in their third Group C match against Angolan side Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium this evening.

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will be a notable absentee, as he has been given time off to attend to a family bereavement after the death of his sister earlier week. While his form has been suspect of late, coach Gavin Hunt has preferred him ahead of Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma.

Newly appointed national captain Temba Bavuma hopes to cement his place in history as he prepares to lead the Proteas limited overs team over the next few years.

The 30-year-old batsman, who had averaged 55.83 runs in six ODI matches and 35.57 in eight T20 Internationals, was appointed on Thursday as the first black African skipper of the Proteas limited overs squad. His tenure was set to include the next two editions of the T20 World Cup, as well as the World Cup in the ODI format in 2023.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.