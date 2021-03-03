Sipho Mabena
3 Mar 2021
‘Kicked off Gautrain for wearing loincloth changed my life for the better’

Sipho Mabena

Mahlangu made headlines in 2018 when he was kicked off a Gautrain station for wearing traditional attire but the unfortunate incident had a silver lining, as it helped him change his fortunes.

Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu at his home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles
After he was thrown out of the Gautrain for his Ndebele traditional attire in 2018, humiliated and degraded, cultural activist Thando Mahlangu locked himself in his house and sank into depression. Mahlangu made headlines in 2018 when he took on Gautrain operators Bombela Concession Company in an epic David and Goliath battle after he was allegedly manhandled and kicked off a Gautrain station for wearing his traditional attire. Also Read: Gautrain apologises to activist kicked off train in Ndebele outfit The Gautrain operators allegedly barred Mahlangu, 35, from taking the train from Park Station to Hatfield, Pretoria, where he had a...

