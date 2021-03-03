‘Kicked off Gautrain for wearing loincloth changed my life for the better’

After he was thrown out of the Gautrain for his Ndebele traditional attire in 2018, humiliated and degraded, cultural activist Thando Mahlangu locked himself in his house and sank into depression. Mahlangu made headlines in 2018 when he took on Gautrain operators Bombela Concession Company in an epic David and Goliath battle after he was allegedly manhandled and kicked off a Gautrain station for wearing his traditional attire. Also Read: Gautrain apologises to activist kicked off train in Ndebele outfit The Gautrain operators allegedly barred Mahlangu, 35, from taking the train from Park Station to Hatfield, Pretoria, where he had a...

After he was thrown out of the Gautrain for his Ndebele traditional attire in 2018, humiliated and degraded, cultural activist Thando Mahlangu locked himself in his house and sank into depression.

Mahlangu made headlines in 2018 when he took on Gautrain operators Bombela Concession Company in an epic David and Goliath battle after he was allegedly manhandled and kicked off a Gautrain station for wearing his traditional attire.

Also Read: Gautrain apologises to activist kicked off train in Ndebele outfit

The Gautrain operators allegedly barred Mahlangu, 35, from taking the train from Park Station to Hatfield, Pretoria, where he had a business meeting – which he says he missed, causing him to lose out on a business deal.

Now, more than two years later the saga has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, putting the artist into the national spotlight and boosting demand for his Ndebele paintings.

The Citizen recently caught up with the busy artist at his humble Mountain View home, near KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

“At first it was hurtful and embarrassing as I was all over the news. What hurt me most was that it was the very same people whose tradition I am protecting who were critical of my attire,” he said.

“That incident made me realise the extent of prejudice and how African people have allowed and are actively participating in the demise of their cultures and traditions.”

He says his wearing traditional attire at first was to market his handcrafts (Ndebele painted straw hats and murals) so that he looked the part. But the incident with the Gautrain ignited the activist in him.

“It dawned on me that as much as my drama was about my attire, it was also an opportunity to be proud of who I am… make a life and money out if. I can see it happening now. So the incident made me respect my traditions, want to protect and be proud of them even more,” Mahlangu said.

The demand for his artistic creations have also increased since the incident and this has led to him turning the dining room of the house he shares with his live-in partner, Nqobile Masuku, also an artist, into an art studio and gallery.

When they are not out decorating newly-built or renovated houses, lodges and business centres with their colourful Ndebele murals, the two can be found at home painting straw hats.

“Before, I struggled to sell my wares and I was looked down upon but after standing up for who I am, I have appeared on so many media platforms, invited to speak on TV shows and that has grown my brand,” said Mahlangu.

Though the Gautrain operators apologised to Mahlangu for the incident, he is still suing them for “indignity and humiliation” for R1,500,000 in damages but the litigation was disrupted by Covid-19.

Also Read: Gautrain faces R1.5m lawsuit over Ndebele cultural activist’s ‘humiliation’

He filed his papers with the court last year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic he says proceedings have been delayed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.