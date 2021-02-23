30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

Rand Water has announced a 30-hour planned water interruption, which will affect several parts of Johannesburg including Melville and Auckland Park from 27 February to 28 February.
Rand Water confirmed that water will be turned off from 1pm on Saturday to Sunday in order to allow technicians to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve.
“Johannesburg Water has planned to place water tanks to assist when the reservoir levels reach critical levels to minimize the impact,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The following areas will be affected:
- Coronationville
- Westbury
- Claremont
- Triomf
- Westdene
- Newlands
- Gremont
- Alberts Kroon
- Albertsville
- Langlaagte
- Industria
- Bosmont
- Riverlea
- Longdale
- Rossmore,
- Hursthill
- Westbury
- Montclare
- Melville
- Emmarentia
- Auckland Park
- Greenside
- Westcliff
- Parkview
- Vredesdorp
- Fordsburg
- Brixton
- Mayfair
- Cottesloe
- Berario
- Fairlands
- Northcliff 4, 10, 16, 17 & 22
- Maridale
- Sophiatown
- Newclare
- Constantia Kloof
- Florida Noord
- Janhofmeyer
Water tankers will be located at the following points:
- Alwayn RD & Babiana Street
- Commando & main RD Revelea
- Jukskei Drive & Wilhemina Hokins
- Japura village cnr of Erythrin for Senior Citizen-Riverlea
- Crown Informal Settlement
- At BP Cnr Gordon Road & bergbron
- Bergbron & Whiteridge
- Brixton Policetaion( Cnr High & Mercury)
- Crosby Clinic
- Rahima Moosa Hospital
- Slovo Park Informal Settlement (coronationville)
- Kathrada Informal Settlement (Newclare)
- Edward Street (Sophiatown)
- No 46 Wilma Street (Montclare)
- Riverlea Recreation Centre
- Quellerina and Florida Glen truck will roam around in the area
- Sophiatown Clinic and Fire Station Truck will roam around in the area
- Hellen Joseph Hospital water tanker is there to pump water to the hospital.
- Cnr Mimosa and Willow Road
- Cnr Taibos & Accacia Road
- Cnr Weltevreden and Shaka Road
- Cnr Golf Glub Terrace and Joachim van Pletzen – Constantia Kloof
- Bertha ave – Florida Noord
- Bruno Street – Florida Noord
- Louanna Street – Constantia Kloof
- Okkerneut – Constantia Kloof
