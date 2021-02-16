Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
16 Feb 2021
7:31 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Ipid probe alleged rape at Polokwane police station

Alex Japho Matlala

Woman approaches Ipid to withdraw charges against ‘boyfriend’.

.
A Limpopo police colonel has been accused by his junior colleague of having raped her during working hours in his office in Polokwane. The incident, which allegedly happened in November last year, was kept hush-hush until the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spilled the beans after it got a tipoff from inside sources. Inquiries by The Citizen to the Limpopo police took nearly half a day before it was later confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). “Yes we can confirm that the Ipid is investigating a rape case against a police officer in Limpopo. The alleged incident occurred on...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

EFF, Mboweni unlikely allies in fight to save B-BBEE rules
1 day ago
1 day ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

EFF loses to ANC at polls, blames third Covid-19 wave
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Inside the ancestry of South Africa's Afrikaners
4 days ago
4 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Case against cops accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba postponed to August
4 days ago
4 days ago