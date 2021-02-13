Politics 13.2.2021 01:42 pm

Calls for Magashule to step aside intensify as ANC NEC congregates

Kaunda Selisho
File picture. African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule during a media briefing about his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on September 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Magashule has refused to step down from his position while out on bail. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

As the public awaits the ANC NEC’s announcement on guidelines to deal with members accused of corruption, all eyes are on Ace Magashule.

As the ANC’s highest decision-making body apart from their conferences congregates to deliberate over the party’s 2017 Nasrec elective conference resolution which would require those facing criminal charges to step aside, there has been calls for the party’s secretary general to step aside.

#Magashulestepaside trended on Twitter on Saturday with many using the hashtag to vent their frustrations.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the party’s official Twitter account announced that the NEC would be meeting virtually over the weekend.

All eyes are mostly on Ace Magashule as he was charged for corruption last year.

Although the resolution was tabled in 2017, the party’s NEC and national working committee (NWC) will finally find out what guidelines to follow when asking members accused of corruption to step aside.

The party also came under fire over the weekend after the party’s official Twitter account posted birthday wishes for NEC member Mduduzi Manana.

Manana made headlines in 2017 when two young women accused him of assault. Video of the incident later emerged resulting in court action that saw Manana plead guilty to the charges and resign from his position.

The following year, his domestic helper accused him of assault and later withdrew her charges against him. Reports emerged, along with audio, of him allegedly offering her a lump sum of R100,000 as a consolation.

In early 2020, he made headlines once again when he posted an image of himself and communications minister Stella-Ndabeni Abrahams having lunch at him home with his family when leisurely visits were still frowned upon at the beginning of the pandemic.

