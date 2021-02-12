We’ll oppose any attempt to arrest Zuma, says MKMVA following Nkandla meeting

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says its meeting with Jacob Zuma on Thursday was very successful and they pledged their full support for the former president’s decision to defy a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order compelling him to appear before the State Capture Commission this month.

The MKMVA says it will oppose any attempt to arrest Zuma for his stance against the ConCourt and the commission.

The marathon meeting, which took place at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal, lasted over seven hours and was led by MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe.

“President Zuma reiterated that he will not go to the Zondo Commission and the MKMVA NEC [national executive committee] delegation pledged our full support for this courageous decision,” MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Earlier this month, Zuma said in a statement he would rebel against the ConCourt ruling in January and he did not fear being arrested and convicted for defying the apex court. The former statesman has been widely criticised for his stance with the issue creating divisions within the ANC.

The commission has opened a criminal case against Zuma for failing to appear before the inquiry in January. His next appearance at the commission is scheduled from 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021.

Niehaus said Zuma told the MKMVA delegation about his reasons for defying the ConCourt and the State Capture Commission, which he has previously accused its chairperson – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – of bias and unfair treatment.

“The MKMVA NEC delegation confirmed that we are wholeheartedly with Nxamalala [Zuma’s clan name], that we oppose any attempt to arrest him, and that we will protect our patron in chief,” Niehaus said.

He added that the MKMVA will release further details on their engagement with Zuma on Friday.

The NEC of #MKMVA just concluded a productive meeting of over seven hours long with @PresJGZuma at Nkandla. #PresidentZuma reiterated that he will NOT go to the #ZondoCommission, & MKMVA pledged our full support for this decision. We wholeheartedly agree with Msholozi’s reasons. pic.twitter.com/y9R9kAqDaY — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 11, 2021

