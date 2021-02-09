WATCH: Hadeda shot with arrow captured by Good Samaritan

Tracy Lee Stark

Diana Wall spoke exclusively to The Citizen on how she managed, together with Brendan Murray from the Owl Rescue Centre, to successfully trap Arrow the Hadeda.

An image of a hadeda with an arrow through its wing was widely circulated on social media as well as neighbourhood WhatsApp groups at the end of January this year.

Thereafter, it took five days to capture the bird after it was spotted on Diana Wall’s neighbours’ roof on 28 January 2021.

Even though they are known by many South Africans to be an early morning alarm clock with their shrill calls, people were disturbed by the fact that someone would shoot the bird. With over 3700 shares from the Owl Rescue Centre Facebook page, everyone was searching for the injured bird.

People also expressed their anger leaving comments such as:

“What is wrong with the human race?!!” – Lynette Kuster

“I can’t believe someone would do this!!!! This is shocking” – Helmut Camondo

“Disgusting, some people are so cruel!” – Melanie Assante

1/5 A hadeda pictured with an arrow through its wing. Picture: Supplied 2/5 A hadeda pictured with an arrow through its wing. Picture: Supplied 3/5 The trap is set up to catch the hadeda. Picture: Supplied 4/5 The trap is set up to catch the hadeda. Picture: Supplied 5/5 Diana Wall poses for a picture after her interview with 'The Citizen' on 8 February 2021. Picture Tracy Lee Stark

Wall then realised that the bird was part of a breeding pair that often visited her garden, which she keeps well stocked with food to feed the birds in her area.

She contacted Brendan Murray from the Owl Rescue Centre, who came out to help capture the bird so that it could be taken to the centre for treatment.

“Fortunately the arrow hasn’t penetrated anything vital and [the hadeda] is still able to fly and feed,” Murray said.

Wall was able to capture the bird with help of a trap that Murray had set up in her garden. She covered the bird with a towel to keep it calm while she waited for Murray to return.

Once he had arrived, under the guidance of Murray, Wall removed the arrow from the now-famous hadeda, which has been dubbed “Arrow the Hadeda” as well as “Cupid” by others.

Murray is 99% confident that the hadeda will make a full recovery.

Hadedas are a protected species in South Africa and killing or injuring one is unlawful.

