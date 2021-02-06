Crime 6.2.2021 09:59 am

Hawks seize mandrax tablets worth R132k destined for Cape Town

News24 Wire
Hawks seize mandrax tablets worth R132k destined for Cape Town

The driver of the vehicle, aged 46, was arrested and charged with dealing drugs, and is expected to appear in the George Magistrate's Court on Monday. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

They had received information that the bakkie was transporting drugs to the Mother City from Port Elizabeth.

A consignment of mandrax tablets, with an estimated value of R132 000, has been intercepted by the Hawks en route to Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said, together with the K9 unit and Crime Intelligence and Provincial Organised Crime, they intercepted a bakkie near Victoria Heights in George.

They had received information that the bakkie was transporting drugs to the Mother City from Port Elizabeth.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the joint team, led by Hawks members, discovered drugs worth R132 000 hidden in a compartment behind the seat,” said Hani.

The driver of the vehicle, aged 46, was arrested and charged with dealing drugs, and is expected to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ex-police finance administrator sentenced to three years for theft 24.2.2021
Ex-cop sentenced to 17 years for girlfriend’s murder 23.2.2021
Fixing Prasa will be a long haul 13.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition