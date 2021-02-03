Celebration as Vaal Dam now 82.4% full

Citizen reporter

On Tuesday, the department said the Grootdraai Dam, outside Standerton in Mpumalanga, was at 108.4%, while the country's second largest dam, the Vanderkloof Dam, recorded 111.1% capacity.

The Vaal Dam is now 82.4% full, according to the latest figures as heavy rains continue to fill up the country’s dams.

On Tuesday, the dam was 79.8% full, according to figures released by Rand Water. Last week, the dam was at 78.1%, up from 76.6% the week before.

The Vaal Dam is more than 10% fuller currently than it was around the same time last year. This time last year, the dam was at 64.5%.

“The largest water system in the country [Integrated Vaal River System] has increased from 78.1% to 82.0%.

“The largest system in the country, the IVRS is critical to the economic hub of the Gauteng province, supplying water to key industries such as Sasol and the leading electricity utility Eskom. Other than Gauteng, the Free State, North Wet and Mpumalanga are reliant on the system for their water supply,” said the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Vanderkloof Dam is situated approximately 130km downstream from Gariep Dam and is fed by the Orange River, said the department.

The Gariep Dam, the country’s largest dam, continues to overflow, recording 120.5% on Tuesday.

The department has warned South Africans to stay away from dams as they overflow due to heavy rainfall.

#FloodAlert| Good morning Mzansi. As some of the country’s dams continue to fill up as a result of the heavy rains, we urge you to stay away from overflowing watercourses. While the damage of property is unfortunate, the loss of life is irreplaceable. Please be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/iyLtDZiPA4 — Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) February 3, 2021



“As some of the country’s dams continue to fill up as a result of the heavy rains, we urge you to stay away from overflowing watercourses. While the damage of property is unfortunate, the loss of life is irreplaceable. Please be safe out there,” said the department on Wednesday.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

