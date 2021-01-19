16 injured after taxi crashes into pole in Johannesburg

Citizen reporter

In another incident, a man was killed, and a woman injured on Monday morning when a motorbike and two light motor vehicles collided in Vanderbijlpark.

Sixteen people sustained injuries after a taxi crashed into a pole in Horison, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene to find the taxi on the side of the road against a pole, with several people seen walking around the scene.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that two people had sustained serious injuries while fourteen others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The patients were treated and the two seriously injured provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Meiring.

ALSO READ: 12 killed, including five pedestrians, in Western Cape crashes last week

Investigations continue.

In another incident, a man was killed, and a woman injured on Monday morning when a motorbike and two light motor vehicles collided in Vanderbijlpark.

“At approximately 6am, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find two light motor vehicles in the middle of the road while a motorbike was found on the side of the road. A man’s body was found lying near the motorbike while a woman was seen walking around her vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,”said Meiring.

ALSO READ: Mother killed, toddler injured in KZN horror crash

The woman sustained moderate injuries and was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.