Mother killed, toddler injured in KZN horror crash

Northglen News

According to Herbst, the highway has been closed due to the horrific accident.

A mother was killed and a toddler seriously injured in an accident on the N2 highway, south bound, just before the eMdloti off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday at about 1pm.

Paul Herbst, spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue said the three-year-old is currently in a critical condition.

She was stabilised by IPSS medical rescue advanced life support paramedics and placed on a ventilator.

Herbst said the car the deceased’s husband was driving had broken down in the centre lane on the N2 highway.

“According to the driver of the vehicle, he was forced to stop in the centre of the N2 due to mechanical problems. When the passenger holding her child exited the vehicle to go to a place of safety, they were struck from behind, by an SUV,” said Herbst.

“The child was ejected from the mother’s arms and landed approximately 20m away. The mother unfortunately sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. The father was lucky to escape with no injuries,” he added.

Spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Prem Balram said their members were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1.24pm after receiving multiple calls from passing motorists reporting the accident.

ALSO READ: 12-year-old boy drowns after trying to rescue his dog

“On arrival, paramedics from a private ambulance service were in the process of stabilising the seriously injured infant. Her mother was found lying on the highway approximately 40 metres away from the point of impact. According to the deceased’s husband, they were forced to stop on the third lane after the Jeep Grand Cherokee they were traveling in had a puncture. They got off the vehicle and he was in the process of removing the spare tyre when a Land Rover collided into his vehicle,” he said.

According to Herbst, the highway has been closed due to the horrific accident.

This article was republished from Northglen News with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.