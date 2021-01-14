South Africa
South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
14 Jan 2021
9:48 am

64-year-old man dies while driving on KZN highway

News24 Wire

The man's VW Polo veered off the road and came to a stop in the centre median. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Authorities at the scene where an elderly man believed to have suffered from a medical condition died while driving. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa/Facebook

A 64-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle in the southbound lane of the R102 between the Phoenix intersection and the Trade Centre off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

A passing motorist contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at approximately 16:29, requesting assistance for the driver of a VW Polo whose vehicle had veered off the road and came to a stop in the centre median.

On arrival, the driver was assessed by paramedics from a private ambulance service. He showed no signs of life and was declared dead.

From information gathered from a witness, it was believed the driver had suffered a medical condition before his vehicle veered off its path of travel.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

PICS: R3 million Porsche goes up in flames
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Bus driver narrowly avoids disastrous head-on crash 
3 days ago
3 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Three drivers, 14 cows burn to death in horror N10 truck crash (video)
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SACAA probing Vaal dam helicopter crash
1 week ago
1 week ago