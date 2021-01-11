Paraglider rescued after misjudged landing

Lowvelder

Pieter du Plessis of Orru said the man presented with an injury to one knee and scratches and bruises.

After misjudging his landing, the man rolled 20 metres down a rocky hill at the paragliding club in Bambi, said Ross Campbell of ER24.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 17:15 along with the Lowveld Off Road Rescue Unit (Orru).

“The man was luckily able to be reached and assessed and was found to have sustained moderate injuries.”

He was transported to Mediclinic Nelspruit for further treatment. Campbell said the rescue took approximately two hours.

“A rope rig was quickly set up in the fading light so the patient could be immobilised and hoisted back up the hill,” Campbell said.

