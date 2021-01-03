Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, soldiers to assist in Garden Route and Sundowns edge Pirates

Citizen reporter

Daily Covid-19 update: New cases up to 15 002, with 288 more deaths

As of Saturday, 2 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 088 889 with 15 002 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

288 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 92 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Free State, 39 from Gauteng, 29 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 6 from Mpumalanga, 2 from Northern Cape and 111 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 29 175.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 897 704, while a total of 6 706 373 tests have been completed with 46 913 new tests conducted since the last report.

KZN residents warned to be cautious as storms lash province

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents of KwaZulu-Natal to be vigilant as weather conditions continue to deteriorate in the province.

This after heavy rains lashed the province, which damaged houses, roads and the electricity network.

The inclement weather had battered eThekwini and Msunduzi since New Year’s Eve, said Hlomuka.

This left several communities without electricity, with engineers working hard to restore power to the affected areas, he added.

According to him, several houses were partially damaged by strong winds and heavy rains in the Greater Kokstad and Ukhahlamba municipalities on Friday.

Traffic increasing on major roads as holidaymakers return home

South Africa’s major roads experienced increased traffic on Saturday as motorists drive back from their holiday destinations.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said at least 1 600 vehicles an hour was recorded heading to Gauteng along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The number of vehicles leaving holiday spots on the coast has increased sharply.

“A high number of vehicles are also expected on the N1 from Limpopo, the N4 from Mpumalanga and the N2 from the North West. Motorists who intend to drive back from their holiday spots are urged to plan their trips and avoid driving at night to avoid crashes,” Zwane added in a statement.

With the adjusted Level 3 lockdown rules still in force, law enforcement operations continued across the country.

Beaches still lure many visitors in the Garden Route

Authorities are relying on the cooler weather this morning to dampen people’s urge to visit the beach as part of their New Year’s celebrations.

Meanwhile, they are holding their breath to see what will happen tomorrow 2 January, or second New Year’s, which is traditionally a day many folks associate with a day spent at the beach.

The new regulations promulgated on Tuesday 29 December, which prohibits any visits to beaches, rivers, river mouths or dams, have not been strictly adhered to.

In hot spot areas such as the Garden Route even fishing and surfing are against the regulations.

Victoria Bay, Herold’s Bay, and Gwaing River mouth have seen their share of visitors since Monday night’s declaration of the adjusted level 3 state of lockdown by president Cyril Ramaphosa. Towards Mossel Bay much beach activity have been noticed in Rheebok, Hartenbos, and at Santos beach.

Soldiers to assist in Garden Route Covid hotspot

Forty soldiers – two groups of 20 each – will arrive in the Garden Route on Tuesday 5 January and will be deployed to different areas the following day, Wednesday 6 January.

This will be the army’s second visit to the Garden Route during the Covid-10 pandemic.

They were also deployed in the area during the first peak period of the pandemic in June and July of 2020.

According to the head of Disaster Management in Geroge, Gerhard Otto, one group will be housed in the Jewish Camp in Hartenbos and will cover the areas in Hartenbos, Mossel Bay, and Hessequa.

The second group will remain in Swartvlei and provide assistance to Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

Sundowns narrowly edge Pirates in thrilling year opener

Mamelodi Sundowns needed just one goal to emerge victorious in a DStv Premiership battle against Orlando Pirates in the opening match of the year at Loftus Versfeld.

The 1-0 win saw Downs extend their lead at the summit of the standings by three points ahead of second-placed Swallows FC, who will open their 2021 this coming Tuesday when they welcome Cape Town City.

The final run of play in the first-half belonged to Brian Onyango who cleared the danger from a promising Pirates attack, snatching the ball off the feet of Terrence Dzvukumanja in the 34th minute. No fewer than some 60 seconds later, the defender went on to head Sundowns into the lead.

Inexperienced Proteas bowlers have ‘shown massive improvement’, says Elgar, ahead of second Test

Kagiso Rabada is still not going to be there, so the Proteas know the consistency of their inexperienced bowling attack is going to be their main area of focus in the second Test against Sri Lanka which starts at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Proteas management confirmed on Saturday that although they were happy with Rabada’s progress after recovering from a groin strain, they were still working on getting his bowling workloads up and they did not want to risk him with tough series against Pakistan and Australia still to come this summer.

It means South Africa will almost certainly go into the second Test with the same attack that played in Centurion and featured their least capped pace quartet since 1993.

Province end Cheetahs’ title hopes, snatching late victory in Currie Cup thriller

Western Province snatched a last-minute 31-29 win over the Free State Cheetahs in their Currie Cup match in Bloemfontein on Saturday, dumping the hosts from the playoff race in what may turn out to be a landmark moment in the careers of flyhalf Tim Swiel and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche.

The 27-year-old Fouche is a journeyman who went from Grey College in Bloemfontein to the University of Pretoria, but failed to cement a place with the Bulls. He then joined Western Province but has again only enjoyed sporadic appearances.

On Saturday, coming on as a replacement for the formidable Frans Malherbe, Fouche conceded a scrum penalty to Free State’s behemoth loosehead Boan Venter, which allowed the Cheetahs to snatch a 29-28 lead.

