Christelle du Toit
2 Jan 2021
High traffic volumes expected on N3 as SA heads back to work

Despite the announcement of various lockdown measures, many South Africans still opted to go on holiday with the N3 registering heavy traffic volumes at the start of the festive season. 

Tolls along the N3. Image: Twitter/@@N3Route

High traffic volumes are expected on major national highways this weekend as holidaymakers head back to Gauteng.

The N3 Toll Concessions says it expects traffic volumes to peak on Sunday as travellers make their way from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to Gauteng.

“Be ready for possible congestion and delays,” ti warned on social media, noting that construction on the highway was et to start on Monday.

On Saturday morning there were no major incidents on the highway, but rainy conditions prevailed in parts.

 

Despite the announcement of various lockdown measures, many South Africans still opted to go on holiday with the N3 registering heavy traffic volumes at the start of the festive season.

