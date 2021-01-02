High traffic volumes expected on N3 as SA heads back to work

Christelle du Toit

Despite the announcement of various lockdown measures, many South Africans still opted to go on holiday with the N3 registering heavy traffic volumes at the start of the festive season.

High traffic volumes are expected on major national highways this weekend as holidaymakers head back to Gauteng.

The N3 Toll Concessions says it expects traffic volumes to peak on Sunday as travellers make their way from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to Gauteng.

“Be ready for possible congestion and delays,” ti warned on social media, noting that construction on the highway was et to start on Monday.

On Saturday morning there were no major incidents on the highway, but rainy conditions prevailed in parts.

#N3Joburgbound #HighTrafficVolumes expected on Sun, 03 Jan 2021. Plan ahead. Be ready for possible congestion and delays. #N3Construction to start from Mon, 04 Jan 2021. Get #N3TrafficNews or report problems to the 24/7 N3 Helpline 0800 63 43 57 pic.twitter.com/b7JtiOQyLP — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) January 2, 2021

07h02 02/01 #N3Weather: Raining conditions along the #N3TollRoute from Cedara to Heidelberg. Please drive safely. #HeadLightsOn. Stay safe — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) January 2, 2021

