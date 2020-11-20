Bemawu demands SABC withdraw retrenchment letters

The Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) says the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) must permanently withdraw the retrenchment letters given to the public broadcaster’s staffers, as the Communications Workers Union (CWU) downs tools on Friday.

Bemawu said the CWU’s strike would receive “full tactical support” from it.

Letters were issued this week, terminating the services of 400 employees by 31 December.

On Friday morning, the SABC board issued a press statement announcing that the retrenchment processes at the public broadcaster would be suspended for seven days to allow all stakeholders to engage further.

Bemawu, however, said that decision was “aimed at derailing the multi-pronged action in progress and is not a genuine attempt to address the lack of consultation and resistance to laying off workers at the SABC”.

The union said it had lodged an urgent interdict application in the Labour Court set for next Friday, which it said it would not remove from the court roll.

“Suspending the Section 189 process for seven days, but not withdrawing the termination letters means nothing. In fact, it is more prejudicial to employees, as the clock is ticking towards 31 December 2020.

“The SABC has issued termination letters after a defective consultation process. Suspending the process for seven days does not cure the defective process and its misplaced rationale.

“All termination letters must be withdrawn and the SABC must return to the table to properly and meaningfully consult.

“The SABC must first fix what they have identified as wrong before deciding to embark on a Section 189 process,” the union said in a statement.

Meanwhile, members of the CWU have converged at SABC, Auckland Park for their Friday strike action.

Members of the union were expected to embark on strike action at various SABC outlets.

Lunchtime picket continues at #SABC #Kimberley against retrenchments. The SABC board has suspended the s189 process for a week, but staff say they will continue with the pickets. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/BdoJqG6uuK — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) November 20, 2020

CWU general secretary Aubrey Shabalala on Friday morning told The Citizen that the union would go ahead with its strike action despite the SABC temporarily suspending the retrenchment process.

CWU also wants the public broadcaster to withdraw the dismissal letters issued this week, with immediate effect.

ANC Youth League supporters have joined the crowd of CWU & SACP members, swelling the numbers outside the #SABC‘s Auckland Park HQ. One SABC journo says it’s very quiet in the newsroom, and says the real “blackout” is rolling coverage of today’s events. @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/iW5L9HGBZI — Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) November 20, 2020

