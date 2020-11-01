Firefighters bring Table Mountain blaze under control, after some residents forced to evacuate

A blaze on Table Mountain, which started near Dear Park Drive, has been brought under control. City Fire and Rescue Service staff battled the fire until early on Sunday morning. Some residences in Oranjezicht had to be evacuated after their homes became smoke-logged.

A large fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain on Saturday has been contained.

The blaze, which started above Deer Park Drive, was contained at around 04:40, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

“Relief crews are being mobilised to take over the scene. Fire crews will monitor the area for flare-ups and hotspots,” he said.

On Saturday afternoon, the Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call from someone who informed it of smoke emanating above Vredehoek and after the Roeland Street fire crew was dispatched to the incident, they saw the extent of the fire and called for more resources.

In addition to TMNP officials on the scene, with approximately 20 ground crew staff members and three vehicles, the Fire and Rescue Service had about 17 firefighting appliances and 70 staff members there.

At around 23:00, City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said Disaster Management staff and volunteers were assisting residents to evacuate in Bridle, Molteno and Glencoe Roads in Oranjezicht because their homes were smoke-logged.

According to SANParks, a strong wind fanned the fire, but no property was in danger.

The wind has since “died down considerably,” said Carelse.

“One firefighter sustained and injury and was transported to a nearby hospital and was later discharged. Only a lapa was damaged in the fire.”

