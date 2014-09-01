 
South Africa 1.9.2014 11:46 am

University of Pretoria confirms alleged suicide on campus

Citizen Reporter
University of Pretoria building. Picture: Supplied

Investigations are underway following a suspected suicide at the University of Pretoria on Monday morning.

A man died at about 9am after allegedly leaping from the university’s Humanities building.

The University of Pretoria confirmed the incident, but could not immediately give further details as it remains unclear whether the man had been a student or staff member at the institution.

The building had been cordoned off following the incident with emergency services still at the scene.

This suspected suicide follows two public suicides in Pretoria in August – one of which took place at the same university.

In the first case, an on-duty security guard was said to have leapt from one of the floors in the Menlyn Shopping Centre in Pretoria.

Hardly 24 hours later, Danny Nortje-Russouw, a first year accounting lecturer at the University of Pretoria leapt from the high rise Humanities building at the institution.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said help was available to anyone planning on committing suicide. Sadag’s suicide crisis line can be reached by calling 0800 567 567 or sending an SMS to 31393.

Twitter users were quick to react:

