Saps offer R50K reward for info on gunmen who killed man in Kimberley hospital

Northern Cape police have offered a R50,000 reward for information about the four suspects who shot a man in his hospital bed in Kimberley.

The four suspects were dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) when they entered Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital and shot and killed a patient.

The gang also stole the cellphones of other patients in the ward and unplugged the telephone at the nurses’ station before making their getaway, according to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien.

“The police in the Northern Cape have offered a R50,000 reward for any information that could lead to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the four suspects who were involved in the fatal shooting of Deon Mkwanazi, 38, at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital on 25 September,” said Gamieldien.

The SAPS 72-hour activation plan had been implemented and resources mobilised to trace and apprehend the perpetrators of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brigadier Nicky Mills at 082 371 6667, Captain Basil Buys at 082 495 5405 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

