Crime 3.10.2020 11:28 am

Limpopo official accused of R4.8m theft from community association

News24 Wire
Limpopo official accused of R4.8m theft from community association

Picture: iStock.

It emerged that between 2015 and 2018, the official, who was mentoring the association, convinced it into giving a farming tender to a company with links to his wife.

A senior Molemole Local Municipality official was arrested for alleged theft from a communal property organisation he had convinced to give a contract to a company linked to his wife.

Police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the Hawks were tipped off in 2018 by committee members of the Makgatho Communal Property Association about possible theft.

It emerged that between 2015 and 2018, the official, who was mentoring the association, convinced it into giving a farming tender to a company with links to his wife.

The company got R4.8 million of the association’s money, and did not render any services.

The official will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face theft charges while the Hawks pursue others linked to the case.

Acting provincial head Brigadier Thabo Ramela welcomed the arrest and warned government officials that theft of public money would not be tolerated by the Hawks.

“No stone will be left unturned against those who continue to abuse their powers by stealing from the poorest of the poor. We will investigate without fear or favour and bring those who are implicated to book,” said Ramela.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga

General SANDF’s lockdown deployment expires, but soldiers ready for second possible Covid-19 wave


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition