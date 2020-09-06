South Africa 6.9.2020 07:08 pm

Citizen reporter
‘Elements’ of misconduct or criminality in PPE procurement will be referred to law enforcement agencies

Ronald Lamola Minister of Justice and Correctional Services can be seen at GCIS during a press briefing , 16 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on Covid-19 procurement, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has said “elements” of misconduct or criminality in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be referred to law enforcement agencies.

The committee noted several reports “on the sanity of the information released by various departments”.

“The very purpose of the committee is to ensure that there is transparency around the procurement of personal protective equipment. It is, therefore, encouraging that everyone is able to inspect this information and point out discrepancies where they arise,” a statement by the committee reads.
Through treasury, the committee will verify all transactions at the departments in question against the BAS system.

“The value of transparency is that it allows us to all highlight discrepancies, and ensure we take corrective action immediately. In the event where we identify elements of misconduct or criminality such information will be referred to law enforcement agencies,” said Lamola.

