Northern Cape man sentenced to 20 years for New Year’s Day rape

A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 20 years for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Thato Ncheyagae, 23, was sentenced in the Kuruman Regional Court on Friday after being found guilty of raping the girl on New Year’s Day.

That night at around 22:00, the girl from Gamasepa Village went with friends to a local tavern.

She had gone to the toilet with one friend at 04:00 the next morning when she was attacked.

“The suspect dragged her into a dark isolated area where he forcefully undressed her and raped her,” said police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien.The friend was unharmed.

The victim reported the incident to her mother and the police arrested Ncheyagae the next day.

He was sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm. His name will be recorded in the register of sexual offenders, Gamieldien said.

