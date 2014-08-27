ANC supporters fill gallery for Cyril Ramaphosa at Parliament

This was Ramaphosa’s first appearance for question time in the NCOP.

Police and members of Parliament’s protection services were out in full force after last week’s disruptions in the National Assembly.

Last Thursday, Economic Freedom Fighters MPs disrupted proceedings in the Assembly while President Jacob Zuma was replying to questions.

EFF leader Julius Malema was not happy with how Zuma had answered a question on when he would pay back part of the money spent on R246 million security upgrades to his private Nkandla residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbete instructed Malema and his fellow MPs to leave the House when they kept interrupting and asking that Zuma answer their question.

They refused and kept chanting and shouting, and police were called in but no action was taken. Mbete was forced to adjourn the sitting.

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela recommended in her report on Nkandla that Zuma repay that part of the money not spent on security measures, like the swimming pool and cattle kraal, among others.

Zuma has been accused of delaying his response in Parliament to Madonsela’s report after he said he would leave it to Police Minister Nathi Nhleko to determine if he should repay any of the money.

The NCOP, one of the two houses of Parliament, represents the nine provinces in South Africa. Each province sends 10 delegates to it.

The provincial premier is the head of each delegation, but may delegate this role to a provincial cabinet member.

– Sapa