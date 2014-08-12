Duduzane Zuma misses court appearance

Zuma was meant to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, but according to his Lawyer Pieter van der Merwe, Zuma has only found out about the court proceedings on Tuesday morning through calls by the media.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said that a subpoena had been served to representative of Zuma and he would appear in court on 22 August.

In February Zuma was driving in his silver Porsche sedan when he crashed into a minibus taxi on Grayston Drive.

Two passengers were critically injured while Phumzile Dube, 30 passed away. It has since been reported that another person who was injured in the accident had subsequently passed away.

Investigations are trying to determine whether the second deceased died from injuries she sustained in the accident.