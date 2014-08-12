 
South Africa 12.8.2014 03:56 pm

Duduzane Zuma misses court appearance

Alex Mitchley
FILE PICTURE: President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzani Zuma outside the ANC's National General Council, held at the Exhibition Centre in Durban, South Africa on 22 September 2010. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Thembinkosi Dwayisa)

Duduzane Zuma, son of President Jacob Zuma failed to appear in court on Tuesday for a formal inquest into a vehicle collision that killed two people in February.

Zuma was meant to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, but according to his Lawyer Pieter van der Merwe, Zuma has only found out about the court proceedings on Tuesday morning through calls by the media.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said that a subpoena had been served to representative of Zuma and he would appear in court on 22 August.

In February Zuma was driving in his silver Porsche sedan when he crashed into a minibus taxi on Grayston Drive.

Two passengers were critically injured while Phumzile Dube, 30 passed away. It has since been reported that another person who was injured in the accident had subsequently passed away.

Investigations are trying to determine whether the second deceased died from injuries she sustained in the accident.

