‘Ebola ship’ scare in Richards Bay

The Hammonia Pacificum ship arrived in Richards Bay at around 5pm on Saturday and is currently still moored at the harbour, according to Zululand Observer.

This has led to speculation on social media that the ship had been quarantined.

SHIP SIEZED & QUARANTINED. RICHARDS BAY. KZN. EBOLA VIRUS IN CREW MEMBERS. — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 12, 2014

South African Revenue Services’ deputy spokesperson Marika Muller told The Citizen that the revenue services was in the process of investigating the matter.

A request has also been lodged with the Department of Health.

To keep the virus from seeping into South Africa through its ports, ships have been required to apply for quarantine clearance from port authorities three days before their expected arrival.

Shipping agents have also been urged to liaise closely with vessels and notify port health authorities of any suspected illness on board.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi said last week that hospitals in the country would be beefed up if an outbreak of the hemorrhagic virus occurred in the country.

Charlotte Maxeke Academic as well as Steve Biko Academic hospitals in Gauteng would be earmarked for such preparations to be ready to deal with patients presenting Ebola symptoms.

The Portfolio Committee on Health will be briefed by Motsoaledi on the country’s state of preparedness and response to the Ebola virus at OR Tambo International Airport tonight.

The Ebola virus has killed 1 013 people and infected another 1 848 since February, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organisation.

No cases have yet been reported in South Africa.

DA Shadow Minister of Health Dr Wilmot James urged Motsoaledi to update the National Health Act of 2003 regulations pertaining to communicable diseases by listing Ebola specifically as a notifiable disease.

James said regulation should be introduced that specify how a corpse infected with the disease is to be handled.

“With the looming threat of an Ebola outbreak fast becoming a potential health crisis in our country, it is time that we all work together to ensure that South Africa is adequately protected from an Ebola outbreak,” said James.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus is transmitted to people from wild animals, and spreads in the human population through human-to-human transmission.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are considered to be the natural host of the Ebola virus.