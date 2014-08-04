Four killed in Newcastle accidents

Three people died and two others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near the Osizweni location near Newcastle on Monday morning, said Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie.

The injured were taken to the Madadeni hospital for further medical care.

Another person also died and three others were seriously injured in a separate accident on the N11 near Ladysmith on Monday morning, said McKenzie.

Paramedics were unable to immediately confirm the details of the accident.

– Sapa