Gauteng Education MEC announces budget

This is a 12% increase from the 2013/14 budget of R29.3 billion.

Lesufi’s budget mainly focused on interventions anchored on 10 pillars that included infrastructure development and maintenance with the highest allocation of R1.6 billion. The other pillars were curriculum development, teacher support, introduction of ICT in education and social cohesion. Community involvement, skills development, access to quality early childhood development, as well as management, finance and administration, also formed some of the pillars outlined.

In line with his ambitious plan of introducing skills and resource sharing between poor and wealthy schools, Lesufi said the budget “will be dedicated to the continuation of Government’s agenda of building a non-racial education system where all learners have a fair and equitable access to all public schools in the province irrespective of race, colour or creed”.

“Our programmes in this term will be guided by the objectives and goals as articulated in the National Development Plan and Schooling 2030. We will also consolidate the existing improvement programmes,” he said.

Although opposition parties welcomed the increase in the 2014/15 budget, they pointed out that it was, however, not in line with Lesufi’s vision as a result of having been developed before his recent appointment as MEC.

Though much progress has been made in improving education in Gauteng, the parties also said a lot still needed to be done. Underspent budget allocations, quality of school feeding scheme food and housing pupils in temporary classrooms instead of brick and mortar, as well as the massive introduction of tablets in schools without a utilisation plan and security, incentive for teachers and lack of sports facilities in many schools – were some of the concerns put under the spotlight during the education budget debate.

Lesufi responded that he had noted points raised and these would be addressed though the department was facing a challenge of under-funding.

“This means we must stretch the rand and maximise resources,” he said, adding that this was the reason for a school with a swimming pool to share with a school near it. “Of cause this will be done with the cooperation of all parties involved,” he said.