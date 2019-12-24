Ex-con accused of killing young stepdaughter after having a fight with her mom

A 60-year-old ex-convict, accused of killing his 6-year-old stepdaughter after having a fight with her mother, is expected to appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court.

The man was arrested on Monday afternoon after he allegedly confessed to the police and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday on a murder charge.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said preliminary investigations suggested that the man and the child’s 22-year-old mother, who is his girlfriend, had a fight earlier.

“At the time of the child’s disappearance, it is alleged that the mother was not at home. The three lived together in Block PP2, Ndlozi Section, in Soshanguve.

“On Sunday, police embarked on a search for the little girl after she had been reported missing at Rietgat police station. During the critical initial investigation, police were able to swiftly establish that the suspect was behind the disappearance of the child.

“On Monday, a day after her disappearance, the suspect pointed out to the police the exact spot where he had allegedly dumped his stepdaughter’s body.”

Previous conviction

The body had been dumped in a dam in Block GG, Soshanguve.

Peters said police also established that the man previously spent 25 years behind bars for the murder of his then ex-wife and her lover.

The cause of his stepdaughter’s death has not yet been determined.

“While the nature of visible injuries on the victim’s body suggest that the child had been strangled, the exact cause of death will be confirmed by the outcome of the post mortem set to be conducted in due course,” Peters said.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has described the murder as callous and heartless.

“While it will probably be of cold comfort to the family of the deceased girl, the management of police in Gauteng is pleased with the quick-thinking investigators who were able to swiftly connect the dots, identifying the perpetrator and locating the victim,” said Mawela.

He reaffirmed the police’s commitment to prioritise the investigation of cases involving gender-based violence and children.

Mawela has also instructed Rietgat police to ensure that the girl’s mother and immediate family of the child are provided with assistance from the victim support programme.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.