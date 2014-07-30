 
South Africa 30.7.2014 02:33 pm

Policeman shot and injured

A policeman was shot and wounded when he and two other officers tried to make an arrest in Mothibistad near Kuruman, Northern Cape police said.

The policeman was shot in the upper part of his right eye on Tuesday evening, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Apparently the officers were trying to arrest two men wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery.

The men allegedly shot and injured two Ethiopian shop owners before they robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money on Monday. They then ran away.

Police followed up on information received and found the men at a cattle post in Seoding village.

“As police attempted to arrest them, one suspect pulled out a firearm and shot at them,” Naidu said.

The men, both from Lesotho, were later arrested. They would appear in the Mothibistad Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

