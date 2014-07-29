Fraud probe following labour case

Reyno de Beer laid a charge of fraud and corruption against Tupa 2012 CEO Louis Birkenstock and Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration commissioner Joseph Tshabadi after the Labour Court set aside De Beer’s dismissal and ordered that he be reinstated, Beeld reported on Tuesday.

When De Beer reported for work he was dismissed again and given notice of a disciplinary case at the CCMA on 14 charges of misconduct.

Gauteng police spokesman Lt-Gen Lungelo Dlamini confirmed De Beer’s complaint was being investigated.

De Beer said his problems began when he wanted to bring alleged irregularities to the attention of the directors.

He believed that a Labour Court ruling said his case must be handled by a commissioner appointed by the CCMA.

But after Tshabadi ruled against him, De Beer reportedly found out he had not been appointed by the CCMA.

Tshabadi denied that he had passed himself off as a CCMA commissioner, and said he had handled the arbitration in his personal capacity. Tupa said it was under the impression that De Beer had agreed that the arbitration would be private and not before the CCMA.

De Beer still works for Tupa.

CCMA director Nerine Kahn confirmed an internal investigation was underway.

