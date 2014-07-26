 
South Africa 26.7.2014 05:51 pm

DA is funded by Israel – Julius Malema

FILE PIC. EFF members look on as their leader, Julius Malema speaks, 06 May 2014, in Marikana, North West Province. Picture: Alaister Russell

The Democratic Alliance (DA) must be rejected at all costs as it is funded by people from Israel, Julius Malema told supporters on Saturday.

“All of us must reject the DA. The DA gets money from Israel,” he said.

Malema told supporters who had gathered at Thokoza Park in Soweto for the party’s one year anniversary that his organisation was the only one in the country that supported the people of Palestine.

“The people who fight with the people of Palestine in South Africa is EFF. We are the only organisation that said the ambassador of Israel must leave the country,” he said.

Malema said the world could never be free as long as the people of Palestine were still oppressed.

He called on South Africans to boycott Woolworths as it was allegedly importing products from Israel.

“We must take a stand, those of us who can afford to buy from Woolworths to say we are no longer buying,” he said.
– Sapa

