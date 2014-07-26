 
South Africa 26.7.2014

Gardener arrested for setting East Rand woman alight

The burned remains of a car is pictured, 25 July 2014, in Alberton, South of Johannesburg. An elderly woman residing there has been seriously injured after allegedly being set alight by her gardener whilst reversing out of her driveway. Picture: Alaister Russell



A gardener was arrested for allegedly setting a woman and her car on fire, causing burns to her hands and face, in South Crest, Alberton, Gauteng police said on Saturday.

“The man was arrested last night [Friday] at around 5pm in South Crest,” Warrant Officer Andre de Jager said.

“The circumstances of how he was arrested are still unclear at this stage. He will appear in court on Monday.”

The man, a 57-year-old gardener, was apparently angry because he had been asked to vacate the room he lived in, due to an alleged drinking problem, De Jager said.

The woman, another tenant in the same building, was in her car when the man allegedly poured petrol on the car and set fire to it. He fled on foot.

The woman was taken to Union Hospital, in Alberton, for treatment for burns on her face and hands.

Sapa

 

