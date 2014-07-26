Gardener arrested for setting East Rand woman alight

“The man was arrested last night [Friday] at around 5pm in South Crest,” Warrant Officer Andre de Jager said.

“The circumstances of how he was arrested are still unclear at this stage. He will appear in court on Monday.”

The man, a 57-year-old gardener, was apparently angry because he had been asked to vacate the room he lived in, due to an alleged drinking problem, De Jager said.

The woman, another tenant in the same building, was in her car when the man allegedly poured petrol on the car and set fire to it. He fled on foot.

The woman was taken to Union Hospital, in Alberton, for treatment for burns on her face and hands.

