Air freshener sprayed after dead girlfriend found

Jurgens van der Merwe, 29, testified in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday that after closing the bedroom door where Lynette Botes’s bound body lay, opening a sliding door for fresh air, and spraying, the smell was not so bad, Beeld newspaper reported on Thursday.

He took drugs in the lounge and the next day sold some of her belongings.

During cross-examination he said he had left the flat on October 8, 2011, feeling very hurt after she had called out a former boyfriend’s name during sex.

He told her he was leaving to cool off and went straight to his drug dealer in Springs.

He told the court he was hurt, but not angry.

When he found her dead on October 12, he did not call anyone, but sprayed and aired the flat and took drugs.

He was apprehended in Secunda on October 14.

Closing arguments were expected on August 22.

– Sapa