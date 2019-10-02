Dlamini still has a case to answer for, despite Mkhwebane’s exoneration – DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday said former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini still has a case to answer for despite being exonerated by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane let Dlamini off the hook when she announced during a press briefing that the allegation that Dlamini deliberately misled parliament about Cash Paymaster Services’s (CPS’s) inability to pay out grants could not be substantiated.

The complaint against Dlamini was brought by DA MP Bridget Masango.

In a statement following Mkhwebane’s media briefing, Masango said: “Despite the outcomes of this report, the DA still holds the view that Bathabile Dlamini must be held to account for putting the livelihoods of millions of South Africans at risk and plunging the country to the brink of a complete crisis”.

Masango said Dlamini should answer for the following implications:

3 October 2018 – Charges of perjury against former minister Bathabile Dlamini at the Johannesburg Central Police Station;

14 June 2019 – Criminal charges against the former minister at the Cape Town Central Police Station after she claimed that she was aware of wives of ANC members who were allegedly involved in dubious relationships with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS); and,

Dlamini is notoriously loath to appear before parliament, whether it be for oral question sessions or committee meetings, with the Portfolio Committee on Social Development having to consider issuing a summons to have her appear.

“Dlamini failed dismally in her role at the head of Social Development as well as the women of South Africa and she must have her day in Court.

“We will be studying the contents of the report and consult with our lawyers on the merits thereof.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

