Women’s Legal Centre defends Mogoeng

“The call to impeach [him] undermines efforts to make the judiciary represent the race and gender demographics of our society,” WLC director Jennifer Williams said in a statement.

“The call is legally unsound and does the debate about transformation a disservice.”

Last Tuesday, the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa said its director Paul Hoffman, SC, had laid a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission in response to a speech Mogoeng made to Advocates for Transformation last month.

The complaint included allegations of contempt of court and attempting to defeat the ends of justice, which could be construed as gross misconduct.

The institute said this could be grounds to justify Mogoeng’s impeachment.

In his speech, Mogoeng questioned critics who complained when a white male candidate was not recommended for appointment to the Bench, while those who were appointed were described as “executive toys”.

Williams said the composition of the bench was important.

The process of nominating candidates for the judiciary should reflect the gender composition of society.

“In a country where 51.3 percent of the population is female, the lack of representation of black women, in particular, is an indictment on our society.”

– Sapa