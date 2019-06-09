15 injured in Durban taxi accident

Fifteen people were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a car on the M1 Richmond Road over the N3 Highway in Pinetown, Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene just after 6 am ”to find chaos”, Rescue Care MD Garrith Jamieson said.

”Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist with the multiple casualty scene. A total of fifteen people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

