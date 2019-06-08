Four killed, five injured in horror accident

Four people were killed and five others were injured, one critically, when a car and an SUV collided head-on on Deerpark Road in Tzaneen in Limpopo on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel arrived on the scene at 7am to find several other services already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

A car was found on the side of the road while an SUV was found in the middle of the road.

Upon closer inspection, medics found four people trapped inside the car.”Unfortunately, all four patients had already succumbed to their multiple, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Five other people from the SUV were attended to. Assessments showed that one had sustained critical injuries while four others had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured person was provided with advanced life support interventions before they were all transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities had to use the jaws-of-life equipment to free the deceased from the car. The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

