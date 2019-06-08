Teenager severely injured after being thrown from train

A 19-year-old man was seriously injured when he was allegedly thrown from a moving train near the Duncanville Station in Vereeniging in Gauteng on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 personnel were called to the scene later in the evening, finding the man lying on the embankment near the tracks, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Saturday.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious injury to his leg, leaving him in a serious condition. The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Sebokeng Provincial Hospital for further care.”

The details surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene to investigate, Meiring said.

