SANDF chief commends SA soldiers following severe rebels ambush

The Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Lt-Gen Solly Shoke has commended SANDF members forming part of the United Nations (UN) Force Intervention Brigade in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for their bravery during a “severe ambush laid on them by rebels” on Thursday.

The SANDF quick reaction force (QRF) was activated when the “illegal armed group from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)” launched an attack a DRC Armed Forces (FARDC) base in Ngite, north of Mavivi, which was within the South African battalion’s area of responsibility, the SANDF said in a statement

The South African peacekeepers on their way to Ngite were ambushed by the ADF and managed to “fight their way through”, and continued to Ngite to reinforce the FARDC.

“On arrival, under heavy fire, [a] ferocious fight ensued and the QRF and FARDC fought fiercely and managed to inflict heavy causalities against these ADF. The ADF suffered 23 casualties killed in action (KIA) and over 14 AK 47s, other weapons, and equipment were captured. No KIAs were registered on the QRF, but one member sustained a gunshot wound on the right foot. This SANDF soldier was treated and is in a stable condition,” the SANDF said.

“Their deeds of bravery and committed service in pursuance of peace demonstrate that the SANDF soldiers are well equipped for any task and committed to the realisation of stability on the continent. The chief of the SANDF would like to reassure South Africans that their soldiers have regrouped and resumed their mandate as part of the main force tasked by the United Nations to advance peace and stability in the DRC.

“Having recently honoured the memory of all UN peacekeepers who lost their lives in preserving peace during the UN International Peacekeepers Day on 29 May 2019, as South Africans and peace-loving Africans, we owe it to these brave men and women who fought fearlessly, forcing the ADF to abandon their dead and weapons, in pursuit of peace and stability in the DRC,” the SANDF statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.