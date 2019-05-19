SABC Radio Park building declared safe for occupation after recent diesel spillage

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Radio Park building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg has been cleared and declared safe for occupation, and handed back to the SABC following a final air sampling and health and safety inspection conducted by representatives of the Johannesburg EMS and the fire chief on Sunday.

A detailed report on the incident would be submitted to the labour department, as required by legislation, and an assessment of the damage would continue to quantify the financial implications of the damage caused by the diesel spillage this past week, SABC spokeswoman Vuyo Mthembu said in a statement.

Employees based at the Radio Park building should report for duty on Monday, and staff from the Wellness Centre would be on standby should anyone require health-related examinations.

“The SABC would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the Johannesburg EMS, fire chief, external service providers, as well as the SABC team for having worked tirelessly over the last four days in the clean-up operation to ensure that the building is safe and habitable. The corporation also thanks its employees for their understanding and patience,” Mthembu said.

